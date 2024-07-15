New season, same old Man Utd! Winners and losers as Mason Mount impresses but Casemiro and Marcus Rashford disappoint for ragged Red Devils in worrying pre-season defeat to Rosenborg

Erik ten Hag's side looked like the worst version of last season, conceding a hatful of chances to the Norwegians and eventually getting punished

Manchester United are back, but certainly not with a bang. Less than 24 hours after Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 final, the Red Devils began their pre-season campaign away to Rosenborg but they did not make the start they would have wanted to as they were beaten 1-0 in Norway.

In a deep sense of Deja-vu from last season, United rode their luck and allowed their opponents endless chances before eventually conceding at the death.

Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek was United's busiest player and their most impressive but after making a string of excellent saves he was finally beaten by Noah Holm's strike from close range.

Erik ten Hag changed his entire outfield at half-time but would have been impressed with Mason Mount, albeit less pleased with the performances of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro, who did not show any signs of improving on their terrible individual season.

The manager was also not happy at conceding the late goal and losing the game, even though it was a friendly. The pre-season has barely begun, but it has become clear that there is a lot of work to do indeed.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Lerkendal stadion