GOAL caught up with the newly-minted permanent sporting director to talk transfer moves, playoff hopes, and recovering from a slow start

The New England Revolution are in the process of recovering from a nightmare start. The team opened the season with just two league wins from the opening three months of the season.

Yet, in June, the Revolution won four consecutive games, including victories over strong teams like the Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati, showing potential under new manager Caleb Porter. These performances likely influenced a busy summer transfer window aimed at a playoff push. Once far from contention, the Revolution are now just five points out of the final playoff spot, with two games in hand.

For Sporting Director Curt Onalfo, a season lost suddenly looks rife with opportunity. He brought in four new additions, headlined by new star Luca Langoni, brought in from Boca Juniors. Langoni is already off to a bright start, tallying a goal and assist in two matches and just 46 minutes played. All of the sudden, the Revolution look to have a real chance at a wild card playoff spot.

In the Wednesday Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in the American soccer scene, GOAL U.S. caught up with the first-year sporting director to discuss all things Revolution, including working with a new head coach, transfer strategy, and what constitutes success this campaign.

NOTE: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and brevity. This interview was conducted prior to the Revolution's 5-0 win over CF Montreal on Aug. 24.