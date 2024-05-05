New boss & team-mate for USMNT star Christian Pulisic? Canada international Jonathan David sees Serie A transfer speculated on as part of double raid on Lille by AC Milan
Christian Pulisic could see a new manager and team-mate arrive at AC Milan from Lille, with Canadian star Jonathan David linked with the Rossoneri.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rossoneri expected to sack Pioli this summer
- Linked with a move for Fonseca
- Could also draft in a proven goalscorer