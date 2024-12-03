'I have never missed you so much' - Wayne Rooney moves Coleen to tears in jungle as Man Utd legend sends emotional letter to his wife amid 'amazing' I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here effort
Wayne Rooney moved wife Coleen to tears with a letter sent to the Australian jungle during his partner’s stint on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Coleen thriving during Australian adventure
- Boasts the full support of her family
- Wayne tuning in during testing Plymouth reign