'Too dangerous!' - Nani reveals one thing he refused to teach godson Angel Gomes as ex-Man Utd star prepares for first senior England games
Former Manchester United star, Nani, revealed that he would help Angel Gomes with every possible advice but never let out the secret to his backflip.
- Gomes is a Carrington product
- Joined Lille after seeing no future at Old Trafford
- Rediscovered himself in Ligue 1 to earn England call