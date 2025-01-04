Mohamed Salah insists he's focused on having 'unbelievable' season rather than 'stressing' over Liverpool contract standoff, as he reiterates he is into 'last six months' at Anfield
Mohamed Salah has more piled pressure on Liverpool by again fueling speculation that he is expecting to leave the club at the end of his contract.
- Salah again hints at Liverpool exit
- Contract talks so far unsuccessful
- Forward in blistering form this season