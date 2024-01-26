Mohamed Salah under fire! Egypt legend Mido the latest to have a dig at Liverpool star for leaving AFCON following Jurgen Klopp’s ‘proper treatment’ comments

Mohamed Salah under fire! Egypt legend Mido the latest to have a dig at Liverpool star for leaving AFCON following Jurgen Klopp’s ‘proper treatment’ commentsChris BurtonGettyMohamed SalahLiverpoolEgyptAfrica Cup of NationsPremier LeagueEgypt legend Mido has become the latest to take aim at Mohamed Salah following his injury-enforced return to Liverpool from the Africa Cup of Nations.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReds forward injured on international dutyDecision taken for him to return to EnglandMido aims dig following Klopp's comments