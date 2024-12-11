Mo Salah accused of playing 'mind games' with Liverpool over new contract as ex-Reds star admits in-form Egyptian 'can do what he wants' in bid to seal mega-money extension
Mohamed Salah has been accused of playing "mind games" with Liverpool over a new contract as he "can do what he wants" to seal a mega-money extension.
- Salah has yet to sign an extension with LFC
- Has little over six months on his current deal
- Johnson believes Salah is tricking club to accept his terms