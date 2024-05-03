MLS MVP Power Rankings: Inter Miami superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez face competition from Christian Benteke and Chicho Arango

Who's the best in MLS? GOAL looks at the early frontrunners for 2024 MLS MVP

With 11 matchdays complete in the 2024 MLS season, there are countless standout performers across the league that have delivered week-in and week-out.

From Inter Miami's star duo of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to Real Salt Lake's brilliant goalscoring machine Chicho Arango, there is no shortage of exceptional talent in MLS. However, at the end of the season, only one player can be named league MVP. Who will that be?

GOAL takes a look at the candidates, just over two months into the 2024 season...