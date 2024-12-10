MLS, Europe or a Borussia Dortmund fightback: What will Gio Reyna do as another transfer window approaches?

The American star is once again in the spotlight due to his inability to get consistent minutes at Borussia Dortmund

Transfer season is here, and like clockwork, the debate over Gio Reyna's future has returned. As the window approaches, the focus shifts once again to where the talented but underused U.S. international midfielder might best continue his club career.

This has been going on for a few windows now and, to be fair, that's because there's never really been a resolution either way. Despite his best efforts, Reyna remains in that perpetual state of limbo at Borussia Dortmund, and he hasn't been able to escape it for a few years now.

So here we go again. Let's fire up the discussion: where in the world should Gio Reyna end up? A stay at Dortmund, a rebuild in Spain, Italy or France, a second crack at England - all of it's on the table, but those aren't the options most discussed right now.

The spotlight is currently on MLS, the league Reyna - a former NYCFC academy standout - skipped to launch his career at Dortmund. Could it be a logical landing spot now? Several USMNT legends seem to think so.

It's clear that that question will be the talk of American soccer once again during these winter months.