MLS Season Grades: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami pass the test, while San Jose Earthquakes, New England Revolution fail the assignment

From brilliant goals to scoreless draws, stupendous transfers to woeful campaigns, it was a year to remember in MLS

The 2024 MLS campaign has officially wrapped, with the regular season coming to an end with one of the most dramatic Decision Days ever.

Atlanta United jumpied into the postseason unexpectedly, eliminating Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke and D.C. United from contention, while LAFC stole the regular season Western Conference title out from underneath the LA Galaxy.

Those are just two moments across 39 matchdays, though. For nine months, MLS sides made the push for the ultimate goal of qualifying for the playoffs. Some, such as the Columbus Crew and Inter Miami, were brilliant and played to their standard. Others, such as St. Louis CITY SC, San Jose Earthquakes and the New England Revolution, were unmitigated failures.

From brilliant goals to scoreless draws, from stupendous transfers to woeful campaigns, it was a year to remember - well, for most. GOAL hands out regular season grades for all 29 MLS teams.