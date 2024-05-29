Mikel ArtetaGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Mikel Arteta set for the big bucks! Arsenal to make Spaniard one of Premier League's best-paid managers with bumper pay rise

ArsenalMikel ArtetaPremier League

Arsenal are all set to offer a new contract to Mikel Arteta that could make him one of the highest paid coaches in England.

  • Arsenal set to offer new deal to Arteta
  • Spaniard to become one of the highest-paid coaches
  • Gunners boss currently earns £9million
