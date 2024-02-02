A big raise for Mike Maignan! Goalkeeper close to new contract that will see him join Rafael Leao as AC Milan's highest-paid player

A big raise for Mike Maignan! Goalkeeper close to new contract that will see him join Rafael Leao as AC Milan's highest-paid playerRichard MillsGetty ImagesMike MaignanAC MilanRafael LeaoSerie AMike Maignan is reportedly nearing a new and improved AC Milan contract that will put him on similar wages to Rafael Leao.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMaignan set for new contractMilan want deal sorted before summerKeeper wants contract akin to Leao