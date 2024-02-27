Mexico 'dreaming' of power shift after historic win over USWNT - but Pedro Lopez warns it'll count for nothing if they don't back up Gold Cup shock
Mexico coach Pedro Lopez has urged his team to back up its shock win over the United States women's national team amid the "dream" of a power shift.
- Mexico beat USWNT for second time ever on Monday
- Coach Lopez 'dreaming' of power shift in rivalry
- But urges El Tri to back up win at Gold Cup