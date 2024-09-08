Memphis-Depay(C)Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Memphis Depay is leaving Europe! Ex-Man Utd flop completes medical at new club ahead of shock free transfer

M. DepayManchester UnitedCorinthiansTransfersPremier LeagueNetherlandsSerie A

Ex-Manchester United flop Memphis Depay is set to sign for Brazilian side Corinthians, potentially marking an end to his career in Europe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Depay left Atletico Madrid as free agent
  • Was assessing options during summer
  • Set to join Corinthians after completing medical
Article continues below