The new coach is officially on the job, and he's not wasting any time as he prepares for his first camp

If you're trying to track down Mauricio Pochettino over the next month, good luck.

The Argentine's time as U.S. men's national team manager is just underway, and these first few weeks will be a multi-continental whirlwind that will lay the foundation for his tenure. The job is just getting started, and Pochettino won't be wasting any time.

Before the globetrotting starts, though, Pochettino is due for a quick trip to Atlanta. There are important matters to attend to.

"I think next weekend, we're all heading down to Atlanta," U.S. Soccer CEO J.T. Batson said. "We'll get some barbecue and do some house hunting."

What comes after will be vital, too. Over the next month, Pochettino will lay the foundation for his coaching tenure, one which U.S. Soccer hope can transform the American game forever.

"Forever" is a long time away, though. For now, Pochettino just needs to get things ready for October. In less than a month, he'll take charge of the USMNT for the first time in Austin, Texas when they take on Panama. In that month, he'll have so much to accomplish. By the time players gather in Texas for his first USMNT camp, he'll almost certainly be relieved. That's the light at the end of the tunnel but, before that, he has a lot to sort out.

From important meetings to vital moments of relationship-building, Pochettino has his work cut out for him.

But what will Pochettino's first month look like? GOAL takes a look...