Throwback Thursday: Remember when Mauricio Pochettino and Gregg Berhalter played in an Argentina-USA friendly 25 years ago?

The two future managers met in an exhibition match in Washington, D.C. in the sweltering summer of 1999

Most of the big moments in United States soccer history are associated with certain plays. Who can forget Ian Darke's famous "Go, Go, USA?" call? Highlights, by their very nature, live long in the collective memory (and it helps if they can can be easily found on YouTube).

But some key incidents don't happen in a second. Some are protracted over 90 minutes, a series of moments that - seemingly insignificant at the time - become oddly relevant in the future.

Bruce Arena, the U.S. manager 25 years ago, would be the first to say his team played poorly against Argentina on June 28, 1999. Despite a 1-0 win by the USMNT - a victory that might have been pivotal in shaping the squad that would overperform at the 2002 World Cup - Arena wasn’t impressed.

Yet, if you look at the players who featured in that match, you'll find a rare coincidence. Mauricio Pochettino, who has reportedly agreed to become the next USMNT manager, played the full 90 minutes that day for Argentina. And on the other side, Gregg Berhalter, whose tenure as U.S. coach ended after the Copa America this summer, came on as a substitute to help the Americans secure the win.

While some of the specifics have admittedly been lost to time, the match has gained new relevance in September 2024, as two eras of the USMNT are seemingly about to collide.

Here's a look back at that moment, and what it meant, in this edition of... Throwback Thursday.