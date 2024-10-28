'I didn't like the way he played' - Mason Greenwood torn to shreds by Roberto De Zerbi after early substitution in PSG thrashing with Marseille boss 'expecting a lot more' from ex-Man Utd forward
Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has delved into the reason Mason Greenwood was hooked at half-time in the humiliating defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
- De Zerbi explains Greenwood substitution
- Forward hooked at half-time in PSG defeat
- Boss unhappy with lack of 'courage' shown