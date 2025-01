Mason Greenwood’s Marseille have been tipped to make a fresh move for former Manchester United team-mate Andreas Pereira in January.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pereira has 18 months remaining on his contract

Marseille could make a re-attempt to sign the midfielder

Is a Carrington Academy graduate and spent 11 years at Man Utd