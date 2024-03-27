GettySoham MukherjeeA new boss for Mary Earps! Man Utd appoint head of women's football as INEOS begin department shakeupMary EarpsManchester United WomenWSLWomen's footballManchester United will reportedly make a significant change in their sporting structure with Matt Johnson set to join as new head of women's football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJohnson currently working as operations director at Man Utd foundationWill take on the role for six monthsUnited sit fifth in the Women's Super League