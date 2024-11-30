Mary Earps bosses it to remind England fans what she's made of! Winners & losers as Leah Williamson gets back in the groove despite Lionesses & Emma Hayes' USWNT failing to live up to the Wembley hype

Mary Earps was England's stand-out performer at Wembley on Saturday, as Emma Hayes' U.S. team came to town and put their hosts to the test

England's meeting with the United States at Wembley on Saturday wasn't a blockbuster, end-to-end thriller that many might've imagined when this fixture was first announced, but it was certainly a thought-provoking encounter. As the European champions met the Olympic champions, there were no goals, yet there was plenty to talk about.

The 0-0 scoreline contrasted massively with the 4-3 defeat the Lionesses suffered to Germany last time they were here, with defensive improvements certainly on show even if the USWNT's first-choice attack wasn't available. On the other side of the coin though, there was little for the 78,346 inside the ground to get really excited about.

On the one hand, then, there was clear progress from Sarina Wiegman's side, and reasons for her to be admittedly pleased with the team's display. Yet, in the absences of names like Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone, there was concern that others couldn't step up and deliver an attacking spark to test a U.S. defence that wasn't without its weaknesses.

USWNT boss Emma Hayes, meanwhile, was understandably frustrated that her team couldn't get the win, because they created the chances to do so. She believed they were better across the whole game and few would disagree with that assessment, though it was hard for her to be too disappointed overall given her absences in attack, with no Sophia Smith, no Trinity Rodman and no Mallory Swanson. Yes, their replacements lacked cutting edge, but most of them also lacked experience - either of the big stage or of playing with those around them.

What will surely please Hayes in particular was how quiet the England attack was. Alyssa Naeher made just one save, and a very comfortable one at that, with the Lionesses unable to create much at all in a game that the U.S. had more control of. With three years until the USWNT next play a major tournament, there's a great foundation to build on. For England, meanwhile, there are only a few months until their European title defence begins. They've made progress defensively here, and now the aim will be to add the attacking element to that moving forward.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley Stadium...