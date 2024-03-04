Married to the Game: Who are the footballers' WAGs on Amazon Prime documentary series?

Find out more about the WAGs featured in the Amazon Prime documentary 'Married to the Game'

In the glamorous realm of professional football, the spotlight extends far beyond the pitch. While fans fervently cheer for their favourite players, there exists another captivating dimension that has intrigued audiences for years: the lives of footballers' wives and girlfriends (WAGs).

Amazon Prime Video's latest documentary series, "Married to the Game," delves into this world of opulence and occasional turmoil. From extravagant lifestyles to behind-the-scenes drama, the show promises an intimate glimpse into what it truly means to be part of the football elite.

"Married to the Game" is a compelling documentary series that unveils the lives of WAGs. Here, GOAL tells you all you need to know about these WAGs who have been featured throughout the series.