Marcus Rashford 'on mission to get drunk' during 12-hour tequila-fuelled bender in Belfast before Man Utd's FA Cup clash

Marcus Rashford 'on mission to get drunk' during 12-hour tequila-fuelled bender in Belfast before Man Utd's FA Cup clashHarry SherlockGettyMarcus RashfordManchester UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester UnitedWolverhampton WanderersPremier LeagueMarcus Rashford went on a 12-hour bender and took shots of tequila before Manchester United's FA Cup clash with Newport County, it has been alleged.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford embroiled in controversySeemingly claimed to be ill after going clubbing in DublinWaitress claims he was "on a mission to get drunk"