Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish & the 20 England players who could benefit most from 26-player Euro 2024 squad expansion

Many Three Lions stars who might have given up hope of going to Germany are now in with a real shout of making the cut

The news that squad sizes for this summer's European Championship are set to be expanded from 23 to 26 players will be music to the ears of those on the fringes of the England squad. Rarely has the battle for selection been so fierce and competitive, with manager Gareth Southgate blessed with a plethora of options in every position.

Such is the depth of the talent pool, a whole host of big names are already guaranteed to miss out, but the expansion will provide hope to those who are not currently part of that core of Three Lions stars such as Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane, who are already guaranteed their seat on the plane to Germany in June.

But who has been given extra motivation to finish the season as strongly as possible? GOAL looks at the 20 England players who find themselves in with a chance...