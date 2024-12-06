Manchester United v FC Twente - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Manuel Ugarte 'lucky' for Ruben Amorim reunion as new Man Utd signing told he can make 'big impact' after Erik ten Hag era

Manchester UnitedM. UgarteR. AmorimPremier League

Former Premier League star Gus Poyet has backed Manuel Ugarte to shine under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Poyet backs Ugarte to succeed under Amorim
  • Highlighted Casemiro's role in the team
  • Man Utd face Forest on Saturday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱