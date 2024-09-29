Man Utd SpursGetty/GOAL
Harry Sherlock

Man Utd player ratings vs Tottenham: Bruno Fernandes madness leaves Erik ten Hag on the brink as Marcus Rashford goes missing in chastening defeat to Ange Postecoglou's superior Spurs

Player ratingsManchester UnitedFEATURESManchester United vs TottenhamTottenhamPremier LeagueB. FernandesM. RashfordE. ten Hag

The Portugal international was sent off in a dire United performance that saw them thumped 3-0 by a much-superior Spurs side.

Erik ten Hag is surely on the brink after witnessing yet another dismal Manchester United performance on Sunday against Tottenham, as Ange Postecoglou's men ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

While Bruno Fernandes was sent off, it would be too easy to suggest all of United's woes stem from the red card; they were 1-0 down at the time and looked abysmal with 11. With 10, they briefly threatened in the second half, but overall, played as though they had met a few hours beforehand.

After just three minutes, Spurs had the lead, as Brennan Johnson tapped home Micky van de Ven's superb cross after a charging run through the middle of the pitch.

Despite Tottenham dominating the first half, United almost drew level on 36 minutes as Alejandro Garnacho slammed a volley against the post.

Before half-time, Fernandes was sent off for a lunge on James Maddison in the middle of the pitch; replays showed his foot was raised and the decision was likely correct.

At half-time, United introduced Casemiro for Joshua Zirkzee, but they fell 2-0 behind within three minutes once again, as Dejan Kulusevski finished a cross from Johnson.

And Spurs made it 3-0 on 76 minutes as Dominic Solanke simply tapped home Pape Sarr's flick-on from a corner to rub salt in United's wounds and raise serious questions over Ten Hag's future in the United hot seat.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

Article continues below