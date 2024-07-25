This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

adidas Manchester United unveil 90s-inspired blue away kit for 2024-25 – with adidas delivering bold design for Premier League & WSL giants to wear on their travels Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United WomenWSL Manchester United have unveiled their away strip for 2024-25, with adidas delivering a bold royal blue design that offers a nod to kits from the 90s. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tributes to the city Red Devils call home

Nod to iconic strips from 30 years ago

Hoping to enjoy more success on the road Article continues below