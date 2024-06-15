Manchester City fixtures 2024-25: Full Premier League schedule, key dates & ticket details

Manchester City made Premier League history last season when they secured the title, ensuring their name was engraved on the trophy for the fourth season in a row.
Pep Guardiola and Co. will be preparing to do it all again in August, and they are heading to the United States for a pre-season tour, which will see them play games down the east coast.
For any other club, finishing the season as league champions would be considered a major success, but City expect to challenge for every piece of silverware, and they will be determined to add to their honours this coming season.
The fixtures for the 2024-25 Premier League season will be officially announced on June 18 and here, GOAL will have everything you need to know from a Man City perspective.