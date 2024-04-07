Darwin Nunez Luis Diaz Manchester United Liverpool Premier League 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd put on worst attacking display at Old Trafford in NINE years as Liverpool absolutely dominate first-half against Erik ten Hag's toothless team

Manchester UnitedLiverpoolPremier LeagueManchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United failed to record a shot on goal in the first half against Liverpool in their worst attacking showing at Old Trafford in nine years.

  • Man Utd's worst PL first half at home since 2015
  • Failed to register a single shot in the first half
  • Luis Diaz handed Liverpool the lead

