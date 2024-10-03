FC Porto v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Like a Rich Tea biscuit' - Man Utd slammed for throwing away another two-goal lead as humiliating stat emerges for Erik ten Hag

E. ten HagManchester UnitedFC Porto vs Manchester UnitedFC PortoEuropa League

Manchester United were slammed for throwing away another two-goal lead against Porto as a humiliating stat emerges for Erik ten Hag.

  • United went 2-0 up in the match within 20 minutes
  • Porto came roaring back to take a 3-2 lead
  • Embarrassing stat emerges for Ten Hag's team
