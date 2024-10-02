Man Utd grounded! Red Devils' preparations for Porto Europa League clash hampered by travel chaos

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeMan Utd grounded! Red Devils' preparations for Porto Europa League clash hampered by travel chaosManchester UnitedE. ten HagFC Porto vs Manchester UnitedFC PortoEuropa LeagueManchester United's preparations for their Europa League clash against Porto were disrupted due to travel chaos.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFlight trouble for Man UtdBad weather delayed take-offLanded in Portugal three hours lateFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below