Man Utd pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

With the Red Devils failing to make the top-four in the Premier League, here's everything you need to know about their pre-season.

Manchester United have had very little to celebrate in the 2023-24 season, finishing eighth in the Premier League and dumped out of the Carabao Cup and Europe entirely by mid-December.

However, thanks to Erik ten Hag's men defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final and UEFA's ruling, the Red Devils will partake in the upcoming Europa League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Man Utd's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.