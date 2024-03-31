Baylee Dipepa Port ValeGOAL/Getty
Man Utd looking to poach 17-year-old striker Baylee Dipepa from Port Vale as Sir Jim Ratcliffe focuses on discovering young talent

Manchester United are eyeing a move for talented Port Vale forward Baylee Dipepa as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to add new talents to the squad.

  • Man Utd want to sign Port Vale forward Dipepa
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sign young players
  • The youngster signed first contract with Port Vale in January

