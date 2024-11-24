Man Utd player ratings vs Ipswich Town: Ruben Amorim has his work cut out! Andre Onana heroics earn dismal Red Devils undeserved draw as Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho let new manager down

The new boss saw his side limp to a draw at Portman Road that will leave several players in danger of being dropped

Ruben Amorim had to settle for a point in his first game as Manchester United manager, as the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

United's new era could hardly have got off to a better start, as Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with just two minutes on the clock. Amad Diallo played a neat one-two with Bruno Fernandes on the right flank before skipping past two Ipswich players and driving into the box, and then picked his head up to find Rashford, who stole in ahead of Ipswich goalkeeper Ari Muric to prod home.

It was not to be the start of something special, though. United struggled to create any further chances in the first half, aside from one Alejandro Garnacho effort that flashed past Muric's far post, and they had Andre Onana to thank for maintaining their lead. The Cameroonian goalkeeper made two crucial saves, including a miraculous shoulder block from point-blank range to deny Liam Delap as Ipswich grew in confidence.

The hosts got the equaliser they deserved two minutes before the break, with Omari Hutchinson given way too much room to shoot on the edge of the box by a lethargic Casemiro, and a kind deflection off the leg of Noussair Mazraoui helped the ball into the top corner of United's net. Ipswich carried that momentum into the second half, as Delap once again came close with a clever flick at the near post, only for Onana to keep him at bay again with an outstretched leg. United responded well after that, but Garnacho and Fernandes wasted good chances before Ipswich went back on the front foot.

As the clock wore down, it became obvious that this wasn't going to be United or Amorim's day, and Ipswich were unfortunate not to take all three points in the end. The result means that the Red Devils are still languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and the new manager has plenty of work to do to change their fortunes in the coming weeks.

GOAL rates United's players from Portman Road...