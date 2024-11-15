Nottingham Forest FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Man Utd and Liverpool eye move for Antonee Robinson as Fulham clarify stance on selling USMNT defender

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for USMNT's Antonee Robinson as Fulham clarify their stance on selling the defender.

  • Man Utd and Liverpool interested in Robinson
  • Fulham star's consistency appeals to top clubs
  • Man City also show interest in USMNT defender
