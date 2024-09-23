'Tougher than I could have ever imagined' - Man Utd & Lionesses star Ella Toone sends emotional message after playing first game since death of her father, as best friend Alessia Russo sends her support
Manchester United star Ella Toone has penned an emotional message after playing her first game since her father's death.
- Toone plays first games since father's death
- Sends emotional message after return to action
- Russo and others send messages of support