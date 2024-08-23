Manchester United v Real Betis - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd make Jadon Sancho U-turn after Juventus open talks with winger over loan move

J. SanchoManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueJuventusSerie A

Manchester United have reportedly softened their stance on Jadon Sancho after Juventus opened talks over a potential loan move.

  • Man Utd ready to send Sancho out on loan
  • Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners
  • Player is ready for a fresh challenge
