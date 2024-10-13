Manchester United v FC Twente - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd cut Harry Maguire's asking price with defender set to be sold in January transfer window

H. MaguireManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League

Manchester United are ready to sell Harry Maguire and have significantly lowered their asking price for the defender.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Maguire could be sold in January
  • Man Utd reduce their asking price
  • Was linked with West Ham last year
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below