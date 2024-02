Premier League legend Marouane Fellaini, who featured for Manchester United and Everton, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Fellaini made 177 appearances for Everton and Man Utd, each

Was last playing in China for Shandong Taishan

Part of Belgium's World Cup squad in 2014 and 2018