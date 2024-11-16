Man City women player ratings vs Chelsea: Top spot surrendered! Alex Greenwood & Alanna Kennedy crumble as Khadija Shaw fluffs her lines in costly WSL title loss

Chelsea recorded an ultimately comfortable 2-0 win over WSL title rivals Manchester City on Saturday, as a key trio went missing for the visitors.

The top two teams meeting in any division usually either leads to a high-scoring thriller or a drab, tactical affair and, for 80 minutes, WSL leaders Manchester City's trip to Stamford Bridge to play second-placed Chelsea was the latter.

However, a brilliant piece of centre-forward play from Mayra Ramirez - who outshone Khadija Shaw on the night - and a fantastic Guro Reiten finish gave the Blues a vital win, and returned them to top spot in a league they absolutely love to win.

Shaw had City's first real chance of the game in the 22nd minute, as she pounced on a terrible backpass, but her screwed finish did not trouble Hannah Hampton in Chelsea's goal.

It was a first-half of little quality, as both sides appeared terrified of making a vital mistake. Shaw also spurned the chance to play in a team-mate when clean through, as she overhit her pass on the edge of the box.

The Jamaica international was in the wars in the second half, as she first appeared to be wrestled to the ground by Ramirez, and was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty, before she was accidentally stomped on while on the ground. She was able to continue, but appeared in real discomfort.

Soon after, Chelsea had the lead, as Ramirez brushed Alanna Kennedy aside while running through, beat Alex Greenwood, and finished coolly. City appealed for a foul on Kennedy, but replays showed Ramirez was simply too strong.

And just five minutes later, Chelsea had a 2-0 lead, as Guro Reiten bent a brilliant finish beyond Ayaka Yameshita to all but sew up the three points, as both Kennedy and Greenwood fell apart in defence.

Gareth Taylor introduced Chloe Kelly in a double substitution with Laure Coombs immediately after, but the damage was done.

GOAL rates City's players from Stamford Bridge...