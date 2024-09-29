Man City women's player ratings vs Brighton: Lauren Hemp's electric display and Khadija Shaw's clever flick help wasteful Cityzens to first WSL win of the new season

The Lionesses winger created chances aplenty as the Seagulls came to visit and probably should've had a few assists to her name

Dario Vidosic's Brighton look exciting. After thrashing Everton last weekend, the Seagulls travelled north to visit title contenders Manchester City and they created plenty of opportunites.

Playing an attractive, albeit risky, style and using players like Barcelona loanee Bruna Vilamala, England youngster Michelle Agyemang and Lionesses veterans Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby, they caused the Cityzens problems throughout a brilliant first half. But good teams are able to pull the rug from right under their opponents just as they start to get on top, and City did exactly that as Khadija Shaw's goal before the break burst Brighton's bubble and eventually secured a 1-0 win in a tough game for Gareth Taylor's side.

None of that is to say City didn't have their own opportunities in this match. Lauren Hemp was particularly electric for the hosts and the entire front five pressed relentlessly, winning the ball in good positions as Brighton committed to playing out from the back. However, Sophie Baggaley in the away goal remained relatively untroubled, Shaw firing wide twice and finding a defender in her way on another occasion, with Jess Park also striking a good chance over the bar.

Unsurprisingly, it was Shaw, last season's Golden Boot winner, who finally took one and gave City the lead on the stroke of half-time, flicking a teasing cross from Kerstin Casparij beyond Baggaley just as Brighton were looking especially dangerous. From there, the hosts grew in confidence and controlled the second half convincingly, though they were unable to extend their advantage despite chances for Hemp, Shaw, Park and Vivianne Miedema. Fortunately, the Seagulls' threat dwindled and one goal was enough to give City their first three points of the new Women's Super League season, after they opened the campaign with a point on the road at Arsenal last week.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Joie Stadium...