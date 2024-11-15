Man City hit out at 'unlawful' new Premier League rules and raise possible legal action as letter to 19 other clubs is leaked

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeMan City hit out at 'unlawful' new Premier League rules and raise possible legal action as letter to 19 other clubs is leakedManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester UnitedArsenalChelseaLiverpoolManchester City have reportedly sent a letter to 19 other clubs condemning "unlawful" new Premier League rules and threatening possible legal action.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity question the Premier League's sponsorship rulesWant clubs to refrain from voting for amendmentsCity’s legal counsel accuse PL of misleading clubsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther30443 Votes