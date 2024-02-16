Nicolo Barella(C)Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

Man City snubbed! Nicolo Barella rejects Premier League champions and agrees new Inter contract

Nicolo BarellaInterTransfersManchester CitySerie A

Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella has snubbed the prospect of a move to the Premier League and has instead agreed a new contract with Inter Milan.

  • Barella was wanted by Manchester City and Newcastle
  • Rejects prospect of move to England
  • Instead set to remain at San Siro

