Man City player ratings vs Slovan Bratislava: About time, Phil Foden! England star rediscovers his best in Champions League beatdown

The reigning Premier League Player of the Year has endured a quiet start to the campaign, but he shone in Slovakia

Manchester City were in scintillating form as they claimed a 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday. Jeremy Doku, Rico Lewis and Phil Foden were the stars of the show, with the English attacking midfielder particularly effective with a goal and an assist.

Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland and James McAtee were also among the goals as Belgian winger Doku caused havoc down on the right side and Lewis impressed in offering plenty of support and energy for City.

Beyond an early scare from a Bratislava counter attack, City easily asserted their dominance and took the lead just eight minutes in when a blocked shot fell for Gundogan to lash home thanks to a big deflection. Doku, whose cross helped create the opener, was at it again less than 10 minutes later when he got on the ball down the right wing and found Foden to send it into the bottom corner.

City were flying and continued to test goalkeeper Dominik Takac, but the Slovakian side managed to keep the Premier League champions out until their defence handed a chance to Haaland just before the hour mark. The Norwegian striker had a quiet night overall, but made no mistake as the Bratislava backline opened up for him after a pass from Lewis and he made no mistake with the finish.

Pep Guardiola's team kept cutting through their opponents and managed to find a fourth as Foden chipped to substitute McAtee, who rolled it in for his first senior goal for the English champions.

GOAL rates City's players from Tehelne Pole...