Man City ratings vs Brentford: Phil Foden is a wizard! Midfielder weaves his magic as Pep Guardiola's side take control of Premier League title race

The England international grabbed a hat-trick as the champions overcame a scare to make their dominance count and crank up the pressure on Liverpool

Erling Haaland made his first start for two months but Phil Foden showed him how to score goals, notching a sensational hat-trick to take Manchester City past Brentford and on to Liverpool's heels with a 3-1 win.

It was a whirlwind first half, with City having 10 shots, the most in an opening 45 minutes in the Premier League since records began. But Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken kept beating their efforts away, making a record nine saves before the break.

Brentford, however, took a shock lead with a route-one goal, Flekken booting the ball downfield and through the City defence and Neal Maupay arrowing past Ederson. The relentless pressure from Guardiola's side finally paid off in the third minute of added time in the first half when Foden pounced on slack defending and Flekken was finally beaten.

Article continues below

Foden got the better of the Dutch 'keeper again eight minutes into the second half, nodding in a delicious Kevin De Bruyne cross, and bagged his hat-trick with a sweet finish following a helping hand from Erling Haaland.

Foden's virtuoso display in front of goal ensured City took full advantage of Liverpool losing at Arsenal and although Jurgen Klopp's men remain top, Pep Guardiola's side know they will be champions again if they win all their remaining games.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Gtech Community Stadium...