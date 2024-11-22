Manchester-City-Etihad-Stadium-2023Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Man City LOSE battle over APT system! Premier League clubs approve changes of rules with 16-4 vote despite champions' challenge

Manchester CityPremier LeagueArsenalChelseaManchester UnitedLiverpoolTottenhamAston VillaNewcastleNottingham Forest

Premier League clubs have approved changes to the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules despite Manchester City's challenge.

  • Man City lose APT battle against Premier League
  • Premier League held vote for system changes
  • 16 clubs vote in favour while four vote against
