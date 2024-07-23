Man City & Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating pleads not guilty to drug possession charge

GettyGill ClarkMan City & Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating pleads not guilty to drug possession chargeManchester City WomenKhiara KeatingWomen's footballEnglandWSLManchester City and Lionesses goalkeeper Khiara Keating has appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to possessing cannisters of nitrous oxide.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKeating charged with possession back in JunePleads not guilty in court along with her motherHas been bailed until SeptemberArticle continues below