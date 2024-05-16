Mary Earps Khiara Keating Hannah Hampton splitGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Record-breaker! Man City star Khiara Keating beats fellow Lionesses Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton to WSL Golden Glove award and becomes youngest-ever recipient

Manchester City WomenKhiara KeatingMary EarpsHannah HamptonWSLWomen's football

Lionesses prospect Khiara Keating is the WSL's youngest-ever Golden Glove winner, beating England stars Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton to the award.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Lionesses prospect Keating wins WSL Golden Glove
  • Beats out England team-mates Earps & Hampton
  • Man City star is youngest-ever recipient of award
Article continues below

Editors' Picks