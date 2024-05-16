Record-breaker! Man City star Khiara Keating beats fellow Lionesses Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton to WSL Golden Glove award and becomes youngest-ever recipient
Lionesses prospect Khiara Keating is the WSL's youngest-ever Golden Glove winner, beating England stars Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton to the award.
- Lionesses prospect Keating wins WSL Golden Glove
- Beats out England team-mates Earps & Hampton
- Man City star is youngest-ever recipient of award