Man City hit with FFP blow! Premier League could be 'encouraged' after learning UEFA rejected legal advice over Champions League ban appeal
The Premier League could be encouraged by the latest revelation that UEFA had a chance to appeal against CAS's verdict on Manchester City's FFP case.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- UEFA rejected advice to appeal against CAS verdict in 2020
- Premier League might be encouraged
- Judgement on fresh FFP charges on City could come out in January