20240216 Kylian Mbappe Luis Enrique(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'It's amazing' - Luis Enrique reveals PSG's new 'star' after Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real Madri

K. MbappeLuis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Real MadridLaLiga

Luis Enrique shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe's departure to Real Madrid as he revealed Paris Saint-Germain's new "star".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe left for Real Madrid in the summer
  • PSG without a marquee name in the squad
  • Luis Enrique enjoys managing the "team"
Article continues below